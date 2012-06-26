It Looks Like The Miami Heat's Game 5 Hero Is Having An Awesome Time At The Victory Parade

Lorenzo Arguello

The Miami Heat celebrated their first “Big 3” era NBA championship with a ticker-tape parade through the streets of Miami Monday.

The last stop for the parade was a big ceremony at American Airlines Arena, where it looks like Game 5 three-point assassin Mike Miller may have been enjoying himself more than the rest of his teammates (via @bubbaprog):

Mike Miller drunk Miami Heat championship parade

Photo: Mocksession

Is he having more fun than this dog, though?

miami heat dog

Photo: @DarrenHeitner

