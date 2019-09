CBS hyped their exclusive Evening News interview with Penn State coach Mike McQueary all afternoon.



And then we got 24 seconds of Armen Keteyian going up to McQueary’s porch and McQueary saying he couldn’t talk.

What a sham.

Here’s the full video:

