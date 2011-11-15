Mike McQueary Sent An E-Mail To His Friends Saying That He 'Didn't Just Turn And Run'

Photo: AP

NBC has obtained an e-mail that Mike McQueary sent to his former teammates last night.Here’s what it said (as told by a series of tweets by reporter Peter Alexander):



“I did the right thing…you guys know me…the truth is not out there fully… I didn’t just turn and run… I made sure it stopped…I had to make quick tough decisions…”

McQueary testified before a grand jury that he witnessed former Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky raping a 10-year-old boy in the shower of a PSU football facility in 2002.

He has since taken heat for not doing enough to stop the alleged assault at the time, and for not going to the police afteward.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.