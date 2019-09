Mike McQueary witnessed a 10-year-old boy being sexually abused by Jerry Sandsuky in a shower at Penn State in 2002. McQueary is still a coach at Penn State, and one of the staff’s top recruiters. Here’s a letter sent to Penn State recruits, signed by McQueary (via @TomVH).



“‘Success With honour’ has value here.”

