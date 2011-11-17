State College Police Say Mike McQueary Never Told Them Anything

Photo: AP

Mike McQueary keeps changing his story. Most recently, he claimed he did call the police after witnessing Jerry Sandusky allegedly rape a young boy in a Penn State shower.But State College police are saying otherwise. Police chief Tom King, told NBC McQueary never said a word to them.



“Absolutely not. We don’t have any records of him coming to us,” King said.

King added there were no reports of Sandusky’s sexual abuse other than the investigation in 1998.

