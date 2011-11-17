Key Penn State Witness Mike McQueary Now Says He Did Talk To The Police In 2002

Mike McQueary claims he spoke with the police after witnessing Jerry Sandusky allegedly sexually assaulting a young boy at a Penn State football facility in 2002, according to an e-mail obtained by the Patriot-News.



McQueary has come under fire for not doing enough in 2002 after a grand jury report said he was never questioned by police.

Here’s what he said in the e-mail:

“… I did have discussions with police and with the official at the university in charge of police …. no one can imagine my thoughts or wants to be in my shoes for those 30-45 seconds … trust me.”

Some people are arguing that this contradicts his grand jury testimony, and that he is “changing his story.”

But there are two possible explanations for why that might not be the case:

1. He’s playing with semantics here. We know that he met with Gary Schultz — the PSU VP of finance who was the administrator who oversaw the campus police. No one really considers talking to a bureaucrat like Schultz “going to the police.” But technically Schultz was associated with the police. So when he said he had “discussions with police,” he could mean he had discussions with Schultz. And we already knew that.

2. He actually testified to the grand jury that he went to the police, we just haven’t seen the whole thing. The 23-page report is just a summary. It includes only what was necessary to charge Sandusky. So it’s possible that he did say he went to the police in some way, shape, or form after all.

Basically, we don’t know.

This could be him just trying to rebuff his critics by claiming that Schultz=police. Or there could be much more to the story.

