Has Mike McQueary Not Been Fired Yet Because He's A Protected Whistleblower?

Mike McQueary is the last man standing at Penn State.All of the other PSU officials who were identified in the grand jury report as being aware of Jerry Sandusky’s alleged abuses have either been fired or stepped down.



Here’s one explanation for why McQueary’s the only one left: He could be protected from any employment action by Pennsylvania’s whistleblower laws, according to the Patriot-News.

McQueary testified as an eye-witness to Sandusky allegedly sexually abusing a boy in 2002.

He did nothing to stop the assault, and failed to alert the police afterward.

But lawyers told the Patriot-News today that Pennsylvania’s laws are broad enough that McQueary might be considered a whistleblower.

A prominent Philadelphia attorney told that paper that whistleblower status includes protection from “adverse employement action” like getting fired or being demoted.

This is probably the most logical explanation we’ve heard for why McQueary still has his PSU gig when everyone else has been canned.

Still, you could argue that someone can’t count as a “whistleblower” if it takes them nearly a decade to tell authorities about what they saw.

