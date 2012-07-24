One Of The Key Witnesses In The Jerry Sandusky Scandal Is Now The Last Penn State QB With A Winning Record

Photo: AP

The NCAA hammered Penn State with punishments today, including vacating all wins from 1998-2011.With those wins gone, Mike McQueary, the former Penn State coach who witnessed Jerry Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in the shower, is the last Penn State quarterback to lead the team to a winning record.



McQueary was Penn State’s quarterback from 1994-1997. In 1997 McQueary took the football team to a 9-3 record and the Citrus Bowl.

