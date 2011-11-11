Mike McQueary Will Coach Penn State On Saturday

Photo: AP

Mike McQueary, the assistant coach who witnessed a boy being sexually abused will coach in Penn State’s game against Nebraska on Saturday, according to the interim head coach Tom Bradley.Bradley said it will be a ‘game time decision,’ whether McQueary coaches from the box, or on the field. But from what Bradley said about preparing other coaches to singnal in the plays, it seems like McQueary will be in the box.



Bradley also said the decision for McQueary to coach on Saturday was up to the interim athletic director, Mark Sherburne.

McQueary is the only person involved in the scandal who still has a job at Penn State.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.