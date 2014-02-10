US House Homeland Security Chair: It's Highly Likely 'Something Will Detonate' Near Sochi

The chair of the House Homeland Security Committee said on Sunday that there’s a “high degree of probability” of an explosion near Sochi during the Winter Olympics.

“There’s a high degree of probability that something will detonate, something will go off,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“But I do think it’s probably, most likely going to happen outside of the Ring of Steel at the Olympic Village.”

Fox News host Chris Wallace seemed taken aback by his comments.

“I’ve got to take you up on this. You’re saying, as the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, you think there is a high probability there will be some explosion outside the Ring of Steel?” Wallace said.

“I hope I’m wrong in this assessment, but you’re talking about an area of the world where suicide bombers go off all the time,” McCaul said.

“The fact is, right now, the eyes of the world are upon these Olympics. The Chechen extremists know this. They want to make a global statement. They want to make a jihad statement. And what better time to do it than right now?”

McCaul went on to say that any potential suicide bombers don’t feel that they need to hit Sochi — rather, just somewhere in Russia — to make a statement.

Concerns of a terror attack have lingered over the spectacle of the Olympics. On Sunday, other members of Congress criticised Russia for not sharing more internal information about security threats. But they expressed optimism that the first few days of the Olympics have proceeded without incident.

“So far, so good. I mean, it’s a long haul,” said Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), who has been one of the most vocal critics of Russia’s security strategy.

