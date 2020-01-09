Mike McCarthy says he lied to Jerry Jones about analysing every snap of the Cowboys season while interviewing to become the team's next head coach

REUTERS/John Sommers II Mike McCarthy wanted to present his best self to Jerry Jones while interviewing for the Cowboys head coaching job, even if he had to fudge the stats.

Mike McCarthy was introduced as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday alongside owner Jerry Jones.

During the press conference, McCarthy revealed that he had lied to Jones during his interview about watching every snap of the Cowboys’ season.

“I haven’t watched every play of the season,” McCarthy said, “but you do what you gotta do, right?”

Mike McCarthy was introduced as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.

At the press conference, McCarthy spoke of his excitement for the opportunity. After 13 seasons leading the Green Bay Packers, McCarthy was out of the NFL during the 2019 season but spent his year off studying the league’s trends and developing a new perspective on the game in order to be prepared for when his next opportunity arose.

Apparently, Jones liked McCarthy’s pitch, hiring him to take over one of the most scrutinised coaching positions in sports.

As McCarthy revealed in his introductory press conference, he gave Jones the hard sell while interviewing for the job. In fact, like so many of us have when reaching for a job we want, McCarthy admitted to fudging the truth a little bit to get Jones on his side.

While sitting down with Jones, McCarthy told the Cowboys owner that he had analysed every snap of the team’s season in 2019. When a reporter asked what specifically he learned from that exercise, McCarthy came clean.

“Well, I need to confess. I told Jerry that I watched every play of the 2019 season, but I wanted the job,” McCarthy said with a laugh. “I haven’t watched every play of the season, but you do what you gotta do, right?”

Old fashioned resume padding pic.twitter.com/4IqODutvyG — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 8, 2020

It wasn’t the only joke that McCarthy would crack during his introduction, speaking to the athleticism of Dez Bryant’s infamous catch/no-catch that occurred during the Cowboys-Packers game in 2014.

Mike McCarthy on if Dez Bryant caught it: “I’ll say this … that was one hell of an athletic play. … It was a great catch, I can say now. But it wasn’t then, technically.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 8, 2020

Jones clearly believes in McCarthy and his ability to bring the Cowboys back into the conversation as one of the best teams in football. That said, after McCarthy’s admission, he might be rethinking any of the bolder claims his new coach made during his interview.

