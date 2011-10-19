MIKE MAYO: I Got Censored On The Bank Of America Conference Call!

Mike Mayo, the CLSA analyst who’s been very critical of Bank of America and Citigroup in the past, says he was censored today, and he’s angry.



He just sent out the following:

…Finally, while we entered a question to ask on the conference call (confirmed by the operator), BAC ended the call without taking our question and closed the call by saying, “We have no further questions at this time.” This action by the company appears to us to be more insular than they have acted in the past, and diminishes our trust and confidence in the results they presented – even if the shares are trading up 7% post call.

