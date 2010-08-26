Vikram Pandit Apparently Hates Mike Mayo Because He Keeps Saying Citigroup Is Cooking The Books

Vikram Pandit is apparently in a big fight with an analyst who won’t shut up about the company’s allegedly cooking the books.



Former Credit Suisse analyst Mike Mayo has been loudly insisting that Citigroup might be violating securities laws by failing to take losses on $50 billion in DTAs (deferred tax assets).

According to Charlie Gasparino at Fox News:

[Mayo believes Citi] should take a writedown, or a loss of some $50 billion of “deferred-tax assets,” or DTAs. That is a tax credit the firm has on its financial statement that Mayo says is inflating profits at the big bank.

One reason Citigroup may be unwilling to write off its DTAs: to do so may sink the troubled bank back into unprofitability.

Mayo seems to believe Citigroup is trying to black-ball him from the industry because he has key data.

Here are the details on the “fight” between Pandit and Mayo:

— When asked about the matter, a spokeswoman for Citigroup would only say “I have no comment on Mike Mayo.”

— Mayo told FOX: “I’d like to know why all my competitors get meetings with Pandit and the key people there and I don’t.”

Citigroup has maintained that its accounting is in full compliance with the law. Mayo has told investors the SEC should investigate the matter.

Neither would comment to FOX Business.

UPDATE: Citi’s media relations just emailed us with a statement:

Citi is very comfortable with the recording of our Deferred Tax Assets (DTA). We have provided extensive detail on our DTA in various 10-K and 10-Q regulatory filings.

