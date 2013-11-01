Look At This Amazing Pumpkin Carved With The Entire Rosetta Stone

If you thought nothing could top Noel Dickover’s Fantasy pumpkin carvings this year, think again. This pumpkin carving of the entire Rosetta Stone is going to give him a run for his money.

The pumpkin was carved by Mike Matola, who has some experience creating incredibly detailed masterpieces of text. He runs Line By Line posters, which are portraits of artists and movies (including The Beatles, “Pulp Fiction,” and “The Shining”) that are made using only the artists’ own words.

For non-history buffs, the Rosetta Stone was an Ancient Egyptian artifact that had the same text in three scripts — Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs, Demotic script, and Ancient Greek. The Rosetta Stone was the catalyst that allowed scholars to decipher and understand Egyptian hieroglyphs.

