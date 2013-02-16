Sex Therapist Explains Why Some Lawyers Are Bad In Bed

Mike Lousada

Investment-banker-turned-sex-therapist Mike Lousada made headlines recently for his comments on bankers with erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation—problems related to performance anxiety in a high-stress job.Of course that’s not the only high-stress job.



Vivia Chen at The Careerist learned from Lousada that several senior lawyers also number among his clients.

“Professions like banking, law, accountancy are very mind-oriented,” explained Lousada. “Sitting in front of a computer screen is not what their bodies are supposed to do.”

And while his answers for male lawyers were pretty standard — erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation — his answer that female lawyers suffer from “a loss of femininity” was an interesting concept.

While there are medicines that can help men work through their problems, Lousada has specific advice for women.

“I’m not saying throw out the career. I support integrating both parts of you,” he told Chen, adding that women need to be able to drop their masculine, high-power side at the bedroom door. “The essence of the feminine is to be in the moment, and to fully experience the state of being while the masculine is more goal-oriented.”

