MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he plans to sue ‘all machines’ over false election fraud claims

Lindell said he is bringing a class-action lawsuit against “all machines” over false election fraud claims.

The MyPillow CEO is involved in multiple lawsuits with voting machine companies Dominion and Smartmatic.

In an email to The Daily Beast, Lindell clarified that he was referring to “all voting machines.”

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he plans to sue "all machines" over false election fraud claims.

“It’s a class-action lawsuit against all machines,” Lindell said at a rally for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Saturday.

“They’re defective devices,” Lindell said, adding that his lawyers have been working on the lawsuit for five months.

He also claimed that he has around 300 county commissioners and clerks on board as plaintiffs.

“We’re going to get rid of these machines once and for all for any election in history,” Lindell said.

He later told a reporter that the lawsuit should be coming out “hopefully by next week” and said it was “the most important class-action lawsuit in American history, in world history.”

The Trump acolyte Lindell is a leading promoter of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being fraudulent.

Lindell previously told Insider’s Cheryl Teh that he has spent $25 million pushing voter-fraud claims and that he is willing to spend his entire $50 million fortune on the cause.

Lindell is currently involved in various lawsuits with voting companies Dominion and Smartmatic.

The MyPillow CEO is being sued by voting technology company Dominion for $1.3 billion in damages for defamation.

Voting-machine company Smartmatic is also suing him for defamation, which said in its lawsuit that Lindell is “crazy like a fox” and alleged that he “stoked the fires of xenophobia and party divide for the noble purpose of selling his pillows.”

Lindell has countersued Dominion, its public-relations company Hamilton Place Strategies, and Smartmatic.