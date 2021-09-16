Mike Lindell held a 3-day telethon called ‘Take Back What The Devil Stole From You’ to sell pillows with televangelist Jim Bakker

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell held a three-day telethon this week, where he sold pillows and pushed election fraud conspiracy theories. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mike Lindell cohosted a three-day pillow-selling event with televangelist Jim Bakker this week.

Lindell pushed baseless election fraud claims during the broadcast, which was titled “Take Back What The Devil Stole From You.”



The MyPillow CEO said he thought he was going to be “hanged” after the Trump impeachment trial in January.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell hosted a three-day telethon with disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker this week.

The telethon, called “Take Back What The Devil Stole From You,” aired in hour-long installments, which started on September 14 and continued through September 16.

Much of Lindell’s airtime over the three days was devoted to peddling his standard products, including a mattress topper, various pillows, and a five-pack of “Children’s Bible Pillows” – a line of MyPillow products that features stories from the Bible – for $US100 ($AU137).

Lindell also took the opportunity to push his baseless election fraud conspiracies, talking about how the country has been stolen on both a “micro and macro level.”

On the first day of the broadcast, Lindell said he was afraid he would be killed after former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in January. He told Bakker he got on his knees and prayed to God because he feared his life was in danger.

“They were coming, and I’m going, ‘Oh God,’ I thought, ‘They’re gonna kill me. They’re going to put me and hang me,'” Lindell said. He did not specify who he thought was going to kill him. Lindell did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

On the third day of the broadcast, Lindell went on to baselessly claim the “Sidney Powells and Rudy Giulianis” of America had evidence of election fraud.

“You talk about what the devil stole from us? He’s stolen our country right now, and he’s almost got away with it,” Lindell said.

Bakker, for his part, repeatedly prompted Lindell to speak about his experiences with Trump and helped the CEO promote his array of bedding products.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. The House impeached Trump a second time on January 13, accusing him of inciting the January 6 insurrection. Charges have been filed against 642 people in connection with the Capitol insurrection so far.

This wasn’t Lindell’s first rodeo with Bakker

Bakker made a name for himself as a televangelist in the 1980s. In 1989, he was convicted of 24 counts of fraud and conspiracy for defrauding his followers out of $US158 ($AU217) million. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison and fined $US500,000 ($AU685,717) but was paroled in 1994 after five years in jail.

Since 2005, he’s been the host of the “Jim Bakker Show,” an evangelist program where he preaches about the end times. In February 2020, Lindell made an appearance on Bakker’s show to promote his book, “What Are the Odds? From Crack Cocaine to CEO.”

In June, Bakker was ordered to pay $US156,000 ($AU213,944) in restitution for touting a bogus COVID-19 cure called the “Silver Solution” on his show. The product, which Bakker sold in bottles and gel tubes for more than $US300 ($AU411) a set, contained colloidal silver, a toxic chemical that health authorities warn can cause permanent skin discoloration.

The US Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission named the “Jim Bakker Show” in a March 9 statement last year, warning it to stop selling the Silver Solution and other unapproved drugs that falsely claim to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Lindell, too, is currently up against legal trouble. He is facing a $US1.3 ($AU2) billion defamation lawsuit from voting-machine maker Dominion Voting Systems, which accuses Lindell of repeatedly and falsely claiming Dominion’s voting machines stole votes from Trump. Lindell attempted to have the defamation lawsuit dismissed in June, but the request was dismissed by a federal judge in August.

The CEO was spotted running off the stage during his marathon 72-hour Sioux Falls cyber symposium at the same time that news broke that the defamation suit against him would proceed in full. Lindell sold his plane in July to fundraise for the lawsuit, Salon reported earlier this month.