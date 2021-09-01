Mike Lindell sold off a MyPillow private plane to raise funds for his $1.3 billion Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit: report

Mike Lindell was sued for defamation by voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems for a whopping $US1.3 ($AU2) billion this February. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Mike Lindell sold off a luxury aircraft while facing the possibility of losing a billion dollar defamation lawsuit.

Federal Aviation Administration records show an aircraft registered to MyPillow was sold on July 26.

Lindell on August 25 made another attempt to get the Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit dismissed.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has sold off a 10-seat luxury aircraft while he tangles with a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

Per an exclusive report by Salon, MyPillow sold off a 1993 Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50 with tail number N497SP this July. Federal Aviation Administration records show that Lindell transferred the jet’s ownership to an entity called Clyde Air LLC on July 26.

The address of Clyde Air LLC at 10 Rowes Wharf in Suffolk County, Boston, points to a potential buyer being investor Frank Selldorff, the CEO and founder of investing firm Momentum Equity Partners and consulting firm Meteorix.

It is not known how much Lindell sold the three-engine plane for, but a similar plane is on the market for a cool $US2.5 ($AU3) million. Selldorff did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Josh Merritt, an IT consultant hired by Lindell to look at what the MyPillow CEO claimed was evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, told Salon the plane was sold to help build Lindell’s war chest for the Dominion lawsuit.

“(Lindell) unloaded the plane because he’s needing money,” Merritt told Salon. “He just started raising money for the lawsuit by Dominion.”

Lindell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider on his reason for unloading the plane from his portfolio.

The MyPillow CEO is facing a $US1.3 ($AU2) billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems, which alleges that he promoted false conspiracy theories about the voting machine maker’s role in the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell attempted to have the defamation lawsuit dismissed during a hearing in June. But in August, Lindell’s request was dismissed by a federal judge, who noted that the First Amendment offered “no blanket immunity” to Lindell in the Dominion lawsuit.

Lindell was spotted running off the stage during his marathon 72-hour Sioux Falls cyber symposium at the same time that news broke that the defamation suit against him would proceed in full.

MyPillow and Lindell made another attempt to get the case dismissed on August 24. They are now asking if an appellate court will reconsider the legal framework allowing Dominion to go ahead with its lawsuits against Lindell and pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.