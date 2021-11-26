Mike Lindell says he’ll send a free copy of his memoir to anyone who contributes to his ‘legal offense fund’

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, speaks to reporters outside federal court in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell began a 96-hour “Thanks-a-Thon” livestream on Wednesday.

On Friday night Lindell began fundraising for his “Lindell Legal Offense fund.”

He said anyone who donated even $US10 ($AU14) would get a free copy of his memoir.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell fundraised for a “legal offense fund” during his marathon 96-hour “Thanks-a-Thon” livestream, saying he’ll send a free copy of his memoir to anyone who contributes to it.

“It’s actually the Lindell Legal Offense fund, ‘cos remember, we’re always on the offense,” Lindell said.

The MyPillow CEO made the offer around 11:30 p.m. ET on Friday, approximately 45 hours into his four-day livestream. He said the offer is valid until Sunday at midnight.

“If you donate anything, even if it’s $US10 ($AU14), I’m gonna send you a free book,” Lindell said, referring to his memoir, titled “What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO.”

Lindell also described the contents of his memoir, including a chapter where he writes about digging through a carpet for crack cocaine.

According to the website of The Lindell Legal Offense Fund, individuals can donate amounts ranging from $US10 ($AU14) to $US50,000 ($AU70,195). The website claims that the money donated will be used to “save our country.”

“God has blessed me with a platform to be a voice for freedom. This incredible exposure has resulted in me becoming like a hub of a wheel for information. Individuals and groups have reached out to me from all over the country telling me of the efforts they are doing to help save our country,” Lindell said in a notice posted on his legal fund’s website.

He added that he has “vetted these efforts, lawsuits, and projects.”

“I can guarantee you that 100% of every dollar donated to the Lindell Legal Offense Fund will go to the most urgent causes at this time,” Lindell wrote.

Lindell announced he was launching the fund in March as a means to raise money to go after “election fraud,” The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo reported.

It’s unclear what the funds have been used for since then. Insider has reached out to Lindell for comment.

Lindell, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, has long railed against the results of the 2020 election, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Earlier this week, the MyPillow CEO blamed the Republican National Committee for allegedly preventing him from submitting a complete complaint to the Supreme Court. Lindell said the RNC called state attorneys general and pressured them to not sign his complaint.