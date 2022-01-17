Mike Lindell’s latest hire for his Frank Speech broadcast channel is a former Newsmax host who once claimed that vaccines contain satanic trackers

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is interviewed by the One America News Network during former U.S. president Donald Trump’s rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021. Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Mike Lindell hired Newsmax personality Emerald Robinson to join his online channel, Frank Speech.

Robinson was taken off-air by Newsmax in November for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

Newsmax benched Robinson after she claimed COVID-19 vaccines contain a satanic, bioluminescent tracker.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is staffing his broadcast platform Frank Speech, and his latest hire is a former Newsmax personality taken off-air for COVID-19 misinformation.

Lindell told Insider on Monday evening that his Frank Speech platform had hired Newsmax’s former White House correspondent Emerald Robinson and that she would be starting work with him on January 20. Frank Speech is Lindell’s website and streaming platform from which he broadcasts his daily shows — and where he hosted his 96-hour “Thanks-a-Thon” live stream.

“She is producing her own show for Lindell TV at Frank Speech,” Lindell told Insider. “I am very excited to have her coming to Frank Speech!”

“Fox News is ruining our country. Their hosts are all told what they can and cannot report! Frank Speech is freedom of speech!” Lindell added.

The conservative news channel took Robinson off-air in November after she tweeted a bizarre claim about the COVID-19 vaccine, writing: “Dear Christians: The vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.”

What Robinson tweeted echoes a far-right fringe conspiracy theory that claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain satanic trackers. Anti-vaxxers have exploited the satanic-sounding name “luciferase” to spread fear about the COVID-19 vaccine. Luciferase is a light-emitting enzyme found naturally in fireflies, according to Brenner’s Encyclopedia of Genetics. Although the enzyme is used in medical research, it is not incorporated in the makeup of any FDA-authorized Covid jabs.

Newsmax first distanced itself from Robinson in November, putting out a statement saying: “Such false claims have never been reported on Newsmax.” The station then took Robinson off-air, saying it was “reviewing” her tweets.

Robinson will join other personalities on the Lindell-funded online channel, including conservative vloggers Diamond and Silk, who were sacked from Fox News, and Brannon Howse, founder of the conservative production company Worldview Weekend and co-host of Lindell’s “Lindell Report.“

Robinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Frank Speech might, however, be hitting a snag in its programming. Lindell this week said that two banks are dropping him after his phone records were subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot. He told Insider that he has “millions” deposited in the banks, with one of these accounts that the bank has requested him to close out being a Frank Speech-linked account.

Lindell separately told Insider in January that he is currently spending around million dollars a month to keep channels like Frank Speech going, adding that he is not opposed to borrowing money to keep the platform alive if he runs out of cash. The pillow executive said in December that he has already spent $25 million pushing Trump’s baseless election fraud claims and will “sell everything” for the cause if necessary.