Mike Lindell says he’s still planning to launch his own social media site, 9 months after his first attempt crashed and burned

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, speaks to reporters outside federal court in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Mike Lindell told The Daily Beast that he still plans to launch his own social-media site.

Lindell said he’s waiting for approval but wouldn’t give a launch date.

The MyPillow CEO announced plans to launch the site in March, but its first launch attempt failed.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he’s still planning to launch his own social media site, despite his first attempt falling through.

Lindell told The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo that he was waiting for approval for his social media application and wouldn’t say when exactly the platform would launch.

Lindell, a close ally of former President Donald Trump and proponent of voter-fraud conspiracy theories about the presidential election, announced plans last March to launch his own social-media site after Twitter banned him. He said he’d spent “millions of dollars” building the site.

But it was hit by multiple delays, technical problems, and what Lindell claimed was “the biggest attack ever.” The Frank Speech website ultimately went live in April, but fell short of expectations, launching as just a one-way channel featuring videos, articles, and livestreams. The site largely focuses on voter fraud conspiracy theories, and Lindell recently uploaded a video of him interviewing Trump.

But Lindell’s comments to The Daily Beast show that he still plans on adding a social media side to Frank Speech, which Lindell had previously billed as a “YouTube-Twitter combination.”

When asked by The Daily Beast about the competition he could face from Trump’s upcoming social-media platform, Lindell said that people can join both. Trump’s site, Truth Social, appears to be similar to Twitter and is set to launch in February.

“I would welcome 20 platforms if it gets rid of the evil and corrupt Facebook and Twitter,” Lindell told The Daily Beast.

MyPillow didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider submitted outside of normal working hours.