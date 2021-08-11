Relations between Fox News and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have soured in recent months. Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Mike Lindell has again blasted Fox News for declining to report his voter-fraud conspiracy theories.

The MyPillow CEO suggested Fox News wouldn’t report the weather properly, per The Washington Times.

“They wouldn’t report an oncoming storm,” Lindell said Tuesday.

Mike Lindell has launched another attack on Fox News, this time implying that he wouldn’t trust the news station to report the weather.

“I said the other day they should be a weather channel,” the MyPillow CEO said Tuesday, per The Washington Times. “And the next day I changed my mind because they wouldn’t report an oncoming storm.”

Lindell is a leading promoter of conspiracy theories positing that China helped Joe Biden to “steal” the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump. Lindell has promised to reveal 37 terabytes of information related to voter fraud at his cyber symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which ends late Wednesday.

Reporters from media outlets including Salon and The Dispatch attended the event. A spokesperson for Fox News told CNN that the network hadn’t sent a reporter.

“Shame on you, Fox,” Lindell said at the event, per The Washington Times. “Disgusting that they haven’t talked about this election.

“It’s disgusting,” Lindell said. “What happened to reporting the news?”

Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Lindell, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has clashed with Fox News several times over the past few months after the outlet stepped up its content moderation and refused to cover some of his debunked theories about the 2020 presidential election. This culminated in Lindell pulling MyPillow’s advertisements from Fox News last month after it refused to air ads for his voter-fraud “cyber symposium” event, at which Lindell launched his latest attack.

Guest speakers at the event so far have included Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief of staff in the White House, and Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who gave Lindell a MAGA hat he said was signed by Trump.

Lindell said that he’d give $5 million to anyone who could disprove the data provided they attend the 72-hour event in person, and urged reporters to come along.

Lindell was one of Fox News’ biggest advertisers before relations soured

Relations between the Fox News and Lindell were already souring before he pulled MyPillow’s ads from the station. Lindell was previously one of the network’s biggest advertisers and said he spent nearly $50 million advertising on it in 2020.

In April, Lindell slammed Fox News for not reporting his $1.6 billion lawsuit against Dominion, which accused the voting-machine company of trying to stifle free speech and facilitating voter fraud.

Fox News had been sued by Dominion, as well as fellow voting-machine company Smartmatic, who accused the network of airing baseless segments about the companies’ roles in facilitating election fraud. Fox News said it would “vigorously” defend itself against the lawsuits in court.

“Fox has already been sued by Dominion and Smartmatic, so if you’ve already been sued, why would you not want to pour out the evidence that you were talking about before anyway?” Lindell said in April.

Earlier that month, Lindell told Bannon that he had hired private investigators to find out why Fox News isn’t letting him go on the network.

Meanwhile, Lindell has moved closer to right-wing networks like One America News and has also spread debunked voter-fraud conspiracy theories on his own website, Frank.