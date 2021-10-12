Mike Lindell is still spreading lies about the 2020 election. He most recently claimed 23,000 dead people voted in Wisconsin using a prison address.

MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell laughs during a press conference in Des Moines, on February 3, 2020. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

MyPillow CEO and Trump loyalist Mike Lindell is back with another lie about the 2020 election.

Lindell is falsely claiming that 23,000 dead people voted using the same address in Wisconsin.

The businessman made the claims during an interview on his personal website.

Nearly one year after former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, MyPillow CEO and fierce Trump loyalist Mike Lindell is still espousing a string of bizarre – and false – claims about the election results.

This time, the right-wing businessman trumpeted a conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of people voted using a fake address and phone number in Wisconsin to help Biden win the battleground state that Trump took in 2016.

Without offering any evidence, Lindell, during an interview on his own website, michaeljlindell.com, suggested 23,000 people voted using the same prison address in the state and claimed “a lot of them” weren’t even alive.

“If you can pull up, I’m gonna show you guys in Wisconsin, just an example, how 23,000 people voted using a prison address and used the same phone number,” he said. “And a lot of them were people that turned out, as we dove into it, they’re not alive anymore, they just used their names obviously, and they don’t live in Wisconsin.”

Lindell, 60, did not offer any additional specifics about which alleged prison was the site of widespread fraud or how 23,000 people would even be able to register using the same phone number.

The lie is just the latest in Lindell’s attempts to convince Americans that widespread voter fraud led to a “stolen” election. The CEO has previously blamed “rigged” voting machines and Chinese interference for Trump’s loss.

He also helped finance several failed lawsuits aiming to overturn the election results and now faces his own lawsuit, with Dominion Voting Systems suing him and Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for defamation over their lies about the company’s machines.

Official audits and election experts have concluded that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, even confirmed the legitimacy of the results in the weeks following the vote.

The Department of Homeland Security declared the 2020 election the “most secure in American history.”