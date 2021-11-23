Mike Lindell blames the RNC for not being able to file a Supreme Court complaint that he baselessly claims would overturn the election results

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is accusing the RNC of telling state attorneys general not to sign the complaint he wanted to submit to the Supreme Court. Lindell baselessly claimed that the complaint would overturn the results of the 2020 election. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mike Lindell is blaming the RNC for his failure to file a complaint to the Supreme Court.

Lindell’s complaint, which he claimed would overturn the 2020 election, failed to secure a signature from any state.

Lindell also attacked RNC Chair Rhona McDaniel for admitting Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is blaming the Republican National Committee for his failure to submit a complete complaint to the Supreme Court.

Lindell earlier promised his supporters that he would get the lawsuit — which baselessly claims election fraud in the 2020 election — to the court before Thanksgiving. He has not filed the complaint, and instead uploaded a copy of it to his website on Tuesday. However, the complaint appeared to be missing key components, including the names and signatures of a plaintiff and counsel.

“We are in unchartered territory as a Nation. The November 2020 election was stolen,” the complaint reads. It includes over 70 pages of unverified and unsupported allegations about voter fraud in several states, including Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Lindell has long railed against the results of the 2020 election, despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud. He made similar claims about voter fraud when he sat down this month to interview former President Donald Trump for close to 40 minutes at Mar-a-Lago. During the interview, Lindell baselessly identified California, Texas, and Florida as three states where the most votes were “stolen.”

Lindell, however, is now blaming the RNC too — specifically, its chair, Ronna McDaniel. In a livestream on Monday night, Lindell claimed that McDaniel and the RNC were trying to shut his case down.

During the livestream, Lindell accused the RNC of calling state attorneys general and pressuring them to not sign his complaint. He also said that he was flying to “five different states” to get attorneys general to sign the document.

Lindell also hit out at McDaniel for her public admission on Thursday that President Joe Biden beat Trump.

“How dare the RNC try and stop this case from getting to the Supreme Court. Shame on you, RNC! You are worse than Fox now!” Lindell said.

The RNC and McDaniel did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Separately, Lindell is facing a $US1.3 ($AU2) billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over claims involving his company. His attempt to have the defamation lawsuit dismissed during a hearing in June failed and the CEO was seen dashing off the stage during an August event as news broke that a US district judge ruled the three defamation lawsuits against Lindell and the pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani could proceed in full.

The pillow executive continues to push claims of voter fraud on his website, Frank Speech. This week, he is hosting a 96-hour marathon livestream called the “Thanks-a-Thon,” which he claimed during his interview with Trump will “help save our country.”