MLB Pitcher Who Makes $400,000 A Year Arrested For Shoplifting

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Mike Leake was arrested on Monday on a charge of misdemeanour theft after he was caught removing the security tags from six shirts at a local Macy’s and walking out without paying for them.Leake, who has a base salary of about $400,000 a season, recently got a $2 million signing bonus. The total value of the shirts was listed $59.88.



Even worse, the shirts were on sale yesterday. He could have gotten them for about 30% off.

Is the proverbial “misunderstanding” or does Leake have some sort of impulse control problem? Either way, Leake was in the dugout yesterday and is still scheduled to start on Thursday.

