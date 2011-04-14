RIM Founder Walks Out Of An Interview When Asked About BlackBerry Security

Photo: Screenshot

Mike Lazaridis, the founder and co-CEO of RIM, gave an interview to the BBC and cut off the interview when he was asked about security on BlackBerries.The specific question was about India and the Middle East, where governments are asking for backdoors through RIM’s encryption to be able to monitor emails, the way they presumably already do over the regular internet.



The interviewer said the words “security problem” and that apparently set Lazaridis off. “There’s no security issue,” he repeated, and also said “That’s just not fair.” When the interviewer pressed him, asking him whether BlackBerry customers had all assurances that their emails in those countries were secure, he terminated the interview.

Security is a huge selling point for BlackBerry, especially with companies.

At the end, he says “Turn off that f-“

It’s not possible to embed the video but you can watch it here →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.