Congressman Goes On Berating Rant At Ousted IRS Commissioner And Gets A Standing Ovation

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) went on a rant during outgoing Acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller’s testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday, earning himself a standing ovation at its conclusion.



After an intense line of questioning, Kelly used up the balance of his speaking time by laying into Miller with a nearly three-minute long rant.

“I have to tell you — where you’re sitting, you should be outraged. But you’re not,” Kelly said to Miller, who resigned on Wednesday at the request of the White House.

“The American people should be outraged, and they are. … This reaffirms everything the American public believes. This is a huge blow to the faith and trust the American people have in their government. Is there any limit to the scope of where you folks can go?”

Here’s video:

