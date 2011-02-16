Mike Kelly On What’s Cooking In Restaurants

The Founder and CEO of Brand Value Advisors, Mike Kelly, joins me to talk about what’s hot, what’s not, and why in the restaurant industry.



Mike should know. Brand Value Advisors is a marketing and branding advisory firm which private equity and VC investors call upon to provide brand strategy, brand valuation, and sales and marketing implementation.

They’ve worked for the folks behind Epic Records and Cannondale bikes. And of particular interest to me is their work with restaurant concepts like Sbarro and Hooters.

In this interview, Mike:

explains why the investor class he works with is very interested in the QSR and fast casual category

describes the game-changing trends and concepts in the industry

highlights several concepts which are doing it “right” – and one which causes him to pause

Take a listen and then share your questions and feedback with me and/or Mike. Mike can be reached through his firm’s site – www.brandvalueadvisors.com .

P.S. If you’d like to see me cover a person or a perspective in an upcoming interview, please use the comments section to let me know.

