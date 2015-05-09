Take a tour of the $4.3 million Malibu home of 'Silicon Valley' creator Mike Judge

Mike Judge, creator of “Office Space,” “Beavis and Butthead,” and, most recently, HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” has sold his Malibu ranch house for $US4.3 million, Variety reports.

“Silicon Valley,” partially inspired by Judge’s time as an engineer in the 1980s, is a hilarious satire of today’s tech industry.

Judge’s 3,696-square-foot home has six bedrooms, a large pool area, and a detached guest house. It was originally listed for $US5.3 million in 2013.

Judge also owns a 7,300-square-foot mansion in Austin, in addition to a large house in Santa Monica.

