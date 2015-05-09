Take a tour of the $4.3 million Malibu home of 'Silicon Valley' creator Mike Judge

Madeline Stone
Mike judge housePascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, Pritchett-Rapf Realtors

Mike Judge, creator of “Office Space,” “Beavis and Butthead,” and, most recently, HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” has sold his Malibu ranch house for $US4.3 million, Variety reports.

“Silicon Valley,” partially inspired by Judge’s time as an engineer in the 1980s, is a hilarious satire of today’s tech industry.

Judge’s 3,696-square-foot home has six bedrooms, a large pool area, and a detached guest house. It was originally listed for $US5.3 million in 2013. 

Judge also owns a 7,300-square-foot mansion in Austin, in addition to a large house in Santa Monica.

The home sits on a large, grassy lot in the Point Dume section of Malibu.

Originally built in the 1970s, the home was remodeled in 2002.

Inside, you'll find lots of the dark wood typical of the Craftsman style.

The kitchen is spacious.

There are still some lasting hints of the '70s in this sitting area.

A kitchen nook has a nice view of the backyard.

The backyard looks pleasant, with a large pool and lots of places to sit.

There's even a full tennis court in the back.

The home has six bedrooms in total. The master suite includes a seating area.

It has its own fireplace.

As well as plenty of closet space.

Doors open to a smaller patio.

In the master bath, a set of stairs lead up to a tub.

This area was set up for a household musician.

The new owner will certainly have plenty of space to enjoy.

