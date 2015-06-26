Mike Huckabee: The Supreme Court just issued 'an out-of-control act of judicial tyranny'

AP/Nati Harnik Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R).

Presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) slammed the Supreme Court on Thursday after it delivered a huge victory for the White House by saving a crucial component of Obamacare in a six-to-three vote.

In a fierce statement, Huckabee said the decision “is an out-of-control act of judicial tyranny.”

The US’ highest court ruled that President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law could provide subsidies to millions of people who were insured through federal exchanges. The dissenting justices argued that the language of the Affordable Care Act indicated that only people insured through state-based exchanges should be eligible for the subsidies.

Huckabee clearly agreed with the dissent.

“Our Founding Fathers didn’t create a ‘do-over’ provision in our Constitution that allows unelected, Supreme Court justices the power to circumvent Congress and rewrite bad laws,” his statement continued. “The Supreme Court cannot legislate from the bench, ignore the Constitution, and pass a multi-trillion dollar ‘fix’ to ObamaCare simply because Congress misread what the states would actually do.”

He added,” The architects and authors of ObamaCare were intentional in the way they wrote the law. The courts have no constitutional authority to rescue Congress from creating bad law.”

Huckabee has long been critical of what he describes as the Supreme Court overreaching its legal authority. When discussing the high court potentially ruling in favour of same-sex marriage, for example, he’s argued that “the court cannot change what God has created.”

