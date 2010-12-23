Mike Huckabee Takes Michelle Obama's Side In The Sarah Palin S'mores Wars

If this keeps up we may have a 2012 GOP primary that revolves around dessert.



Mike Huckabee, who has publicly struggled with his weight, was asked for his thoughts on Palin’s jab at Michelle Obama’s campaign to reduce childhood obesity.

“With all due respect to my colleague and friend Sarah Palin I think she’s misunderstood why Michelle Obama’s trying to do.”

Huck’s point is that kids are fatter today than when he was a kid and 25% of applicants to the military can’t get in because they are grossly obese.

This is the latest member of her own party Palin has found herself up against. Just last week respected columnist Charles Krauthammer questioned her intellectual bona fides, and earlier this week the O’Reilly Factor discussed how she might be the year’s biggest loser (as far as presidential candidates go). One gets the sense the soundbite facade — so good for the blogosphere — is wearing a tad thin even for her supporters.

Presumably there will be an upcoming note on Palin’s Facebook page about how the lamestream is blowing this all out of proportion, which raises the question: why not edit it out in the first place? That segment was filmed in July. Oh wait. Ratings. Of course Huckabee, too, has one eye on ratings making it hard to know whether this is a battle over media profile or for the conservative base. Listen to Huckabee below.



