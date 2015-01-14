Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Suggests Jay-Z Is A 'Pimp' And 'Exploiting' Beyonce

AP Mike Huckabee on the campaign trail in 2008.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R), who ran for president in 2008 and is considering another White House bid in 2016, had harsh words for singer Beyonce and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, in his recent book.

Huckabee began discussing the musical power couple in his new book “God, Guns, Grits and Gravy” by describing Beyonce as “incredibly talented.” However, he then suggested Jay-Z is taking advantage of those talents.

“She has an exceptional set of pipes and can actually sing. She is a terrific dancer — without the explicit moves best left for the privacy of her bedroom,” Huckabee wrote. “Jay-Z is a very shrewd businessman, but I wonder: Does it occur to him that he is arguably crossing the line from husband to pimp by exploiting his wife as a sex object?”

In an interview with People Magazine to promote the book, Huckabee also questioned why President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, allow their daughters to listen to Beyonce.

“I don’t understand how on one hand they can be such doting parents and so careful about the intake of everything — how much broccoli they eat and where they go to school and making sure they’re kind of sheltered and shielded from so many things — and yet they don’t see anything that might not be suitable for either a preteen or a teen in some of the lyrical content and choreography of Beyonce,” Huckabee said.

