Mike Huckabee Makes A Cocaine Joke About 2012 Rival Sarah Palin

Mike Huckabee made a joke suggesting Sarah Palin used cocaine on his Fox News programme last night, after the one time Republican Vice Presidential candidate defended the use of cannabis in one’s home (via the Atlantic).



Palin’s cogent opinion on the matter, noting that yes the drug should not be made legal but that law enforcement had better things to do than bother individuals using it in their own homes, obviously rattled Huckabee who fired back with an aggressive joke.

The comment comes in at time 1:00. Huckabee notes that the joke would likely appear on YouTube.

Youtube via The Atlantic:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.