GOP candidate Mike Huckabee made a 'Janet yelling' joke when asked about Janet Yellen

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) gave an off-colour answer when asked during Tuesday night’s Republican “undercard” debate whether he’d keep Janet Yellen installed as the chair of the Federal Reserve.

“Well, my wife’s name is Janet,” he said.

“And when you say ‘Janet yelling,’ I’m very familiar with what we need,” he added, prompting laughter from the debate crowd’s audience.

Huckabee proceeded to suggest that he was less than thrilled with Yellen’s leadership.

“But, look, I think the Fed’s in a big trouble because they haven’t addressed the No. 1 issue that’s hurting Americans,” Huckabee said. “And that’s the fact that wages for the bottom 90% of the economy have been stagnant for 40 years.”

