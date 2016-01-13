Republican presidential candidate livetweets Obama's address, which he compared to 'untreated rashes'

Presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) aggressively livetweeted President Barack Obama’s final State of the Union Speech on Tuesday night.

Huckabee is fond of tweeting zingers at Democrats, and he had a number of them throughout Obama’s speech, which he compared to “pat downs, Arab relations & untreated rashes.”

Huckabee also accused Obama of attacking Christians, apologizing for radical Islam, and took at shot at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email controversy

He even took a dig at Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) for supposedly looking bored:

Looks like @SpeakerRyan would rather chaperon a Six Flags field trip with El Chapo than listen to more of this speech. #SOTU

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

In contrast, Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, known for his combative tweeting, was mostly silent on the social-media platform during Obama’s speech. He did tout a new poll and call the address “boring,” however.

View Huckabee’s tweets below:

Is it true @POTUS thought about doing this #SOTU without Congress? After all, he does everything else without them. #Constitution

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

.@POTUS pats himself on the back for giving us an Affordable Care Act that nobody can afford. #SOTU

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

Unlike @POTUS, I’ll end the disgrace of failing to give proper care to our veterans who sacrificed everything for our country! #SOTU

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

.@BarackObama‘s speeches are like @TSA pat downs, Arab relations & untreated rashes. Painfully bad. But it will get worse. #SOTU

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

.@POTUS tax and spend policies punish working families & encourage government dependency. Why not lift Americans out of poverty? #SOTU

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

.@POTUS policies will bankrupt Social Security & Medicare. I’ll make sure you get every last penny Washington confiscated from you! #SOTU

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

.@POTUS immoral deficit spending is bankrupting our grandkids’ future. Time for a Balanced Budget Amendment! #SOTU

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

.@POTUS policies intensify the cycle of poverty and government dependency – We need a president who will break it! #SOTU

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

Unlike @POTUS, I will be a voice of moral clarity and keep all options on the table to defeat the evil forces of radical Islam. #SOTU

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

.@POTUS: Quit apologizing for the evil forces of radical Islam and start protecting Americans! #SOTU

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

.@POTUS: A threat to Israel is a threat to America, and I will stand with Israel no matter the cost to defeat our common enemies. #SOTU

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

Once @POTUS returns Gitmo to Cuba, the Castros will have more space for political prisoners. #SOTU

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

.@POTUS marginalizes and attacks Christians. We need a president who will fight for God & country, & protect our #ReligiousLiberty! #SOTU

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 13, 2016

