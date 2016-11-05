Mike Huckabee lashes out at 'low IQ media' for seizing on his comment describing Trump as a 'car wreck'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a 2016 presidential candidate and Donald Trump supporter, lashed out at the “low IQ media” after reporters seized on a tweet in which he called the Republican nominee a “car wreck.”

“Low IQ media don’t get my earlier tweet about car wreck,” Huckabee wrote, explaining that Trump “will bend fenders but is a vehicle going right way.”

The former 2016 presidential candidate had earlier used a strange car analogy to describe the race as it heads into the final days.

“Trump may be a car wreck, but at least his car is pointed in right direction,” he wrote. “Hillary is a drunk-driver [sic] going the wrong way on the freeway.”

Huckabee became a strong supporter of Trump after suspending his own campaign for the White House. His daughter serves as a senior adviser to the New York businessman’s campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.