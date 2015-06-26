Presidential candidate Mike Huckabee just made a poop joke about Obama and the Supreme Court

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s (R) presidential campaign used his grandson to argue that Obamacare is terrible.

In a short video sent to his supporters on Friday, a woman who appears to be his daughter and campaign manager, Sarah Huckabee, introduces the two-week-old George.

She says George has smelly diapers, but the Supreme Court’s Thursday ruling upholding a key part of the Affordable Care Act smells worse.

“Boy can he stink up the joint,” she says as George lies there and squirms. “But even George’s worst do not stink nearly as bad as what’s been coming out of Obama and the Supreme Court.”

Huckabee had a far harsher reaction immediately after the ruling, which found that President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law could provide subsidies to millions of people insured through federal exchanges. The dissenting justices said the healthcare law indicated that only people insured through state-based exchanges should be eligible for the subsidies.

Huckabee argued Thursday that the decision was “an out-of-control act of judicial tyranny.”

Watch his campaign’s video about George below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.