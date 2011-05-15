Mike Huckabee Is OUT

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee announced tonight on his Fox News program that he will not seek the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.



Mr. Huckabee, the GOP frontrunner, was the only candidate with a solid regional base (the South). He was (and is) especially well-regarded by social conservatives, who propelled his 2008 campaign to strong showings in Iowa and a number of southern states. His departure leaves social conservatives without a candidate they can call their “one of their own.”

We’ll have more to say about this Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.