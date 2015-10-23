Presidential candidate Mike Huckabee keeps tweeting zingers about Hillary Clinton's Benghazi hearing

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) likes using humour to mock his political foes on Twitter.

He displayed his passion for the tactic again on Thursday, during former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s testimony before the House committee investigating the 2012 attacks against the US in Benghazi, Libya.

Clinton is the Democratic presidential front-runner.

Here are some of Huckabee’s zingers questioning Clinton’s integrity:

.@HillaryClinton coming clean to #BenghaziCommittee seeming abt as likely as me getting a Che Guevara tattoo on small of my back! #Benghazi

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 22, 2015

.@HillaryClinton giving candid assessment on #Benghazi as likely as @RealDonaldTrump & Rosie O’Donnell paddle-boating the Potomac together

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 22, 2015

Better odds: @HillaryClinton telling the truth in her #BenghaziCommittee testimony or that Nigerian prince wiring me money? #Benghazi

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 22, 2015

This is a sort of trademark Twitter joke for Huckabee. Here’s some more Huckabee humour:

Oh please. Putin’s rolling the @BarackObama/@HillaryClinton foreign policy like Chinese tanks in Tiananmen Square. #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

.@BernieSander‘s socialist maths is as solid and sound as El Chapo’s prison security. #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

I trust @BernieSanders with my tax dollars like I trust a North Korean chef with my labrador! #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

When negotiating with foreign countries, the Obama Admin gets rolled like sushi. #TPP Asian trade deal is a punch in the gut to US workers.

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 5, 2015

