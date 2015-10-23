Presidential candidate Mike Huckabee keeps tweeting zingers about Hillary Clinton's Benghazi hearing

Colin Campbell

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) likes using humour to mock his political foes on Twitter.

He displayed his passion for the tactic again on Thursday, during former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s testimony before the House committee investigating the 2012 attacks against the US in Benghazi, Libya.

Clinton is the Democratic presidential front-runner.

Here are some of Huckabee’s zingers questioning Clinton’s integrity:

This is a sort of trademark Twitter joke for Huckabee. Here’s some more Huckabee humour:

