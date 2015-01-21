GOP Presidential Contender Denies Having Beef With Beyoncé

Mason Poole/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Beyoncé and JAY Z perform during the Beyonce and Jay Z – On the Run tour.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) isn’t backing down after he criticised President Barack Obama for letting his daughters listen to Beyoncé.

However, the 2008 presidential candidate and potential 2016 contender, still doesn’t seem eager to start a feud with the singer.

“Nothing! She is half a page in a 242-page book,” Huckabee exclaimed Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when asked what his problem with Beyoncé is.

Huckabee generated controversy for attacking Beyoncé and her husband, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, for allegedly “crude” lyrics in his new book, “God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy.” In a subsequent interview with People magazine, Huckabee also went after Obama for letting his teenage daughters listen to the singer.

“I don’t understand how on one hand they can be such doting parents … and yet they don’t see anything that might not be suitable for either a preteen or a teen in some of the lyrical content and choreography of Beyoncé,” he told People.

Huckabee nevertheless argued the controversy only proved his point about the insular nature of elites in New York and Washington.

“It’s not something that I would be afraid to talk about. And in fact, the reaction to it within the land of what I call ‘Bubble-ville’ validates my point,” he said on “Morning Joe.”

Huckabee was also asked about his comments about Beyoncé during a Sunday interview on ABC’s “This Week.” He repeated his criticism of Obama and said the president’s daughters should listen to more “wholesome” lyrics.

“She doesn’t have to do some of the things that she does in the lyrics, because it’s not necessary. She has nothing to make up for, she’s an amazing talent,” Huckabee said of Beyoncé. “It was President Obama … who said that some of the lyrics he won’t listen to with his daughters because it embarrasses him. Well here’s my point: If it embarrasses you, then why would you possibly think it’s wholesome for your children to put it into their heads?”

