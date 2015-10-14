A Republican presidential candidate had an incredible tweetstorm during the Democratic debate

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) had an even more colourful reaction to Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate than Donald Trump.

Huckabee, a presidential candidate, fired off a number of tweets, including a somewhat crude joke about Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and North Koreans eating dogs.

“I trust @BernieSanders with my tax dollars like I trust a North Korean chef with my labrador!” Huckabee exclaimed.

In another tweet, he quipped that Sanders’ “socialist maths is as solid and sound as El Chapo’s prison security.”

He also derided Democrats for warning about climate change by characterising their argument as “a sunburn is worse than a beheading. It’s nonsense!”

Most of Huckabee’s tweetstorm is below:

At #DemDebate, Hillary will demonstrate her high level of intelligence by managing to remember, on every issue, the side she’s currently on.

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 13, 2015

They believe climate change is a greater threat than Islamic extremism, that a sunburn is worse than a beheading. It’s nonsense! #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

.@BernieSander‘s socialist maths is as solid and sound as El Chapo’s prison security. #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

Why is it a negative in a Democrat primary to try to establish law & order in a violent city? #AllLivesMatter #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

Oh please. Putin’s rolling the @BarackObama/@HillaryClinton foreign policy like Chinese tanks in Tiananmen Square. #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

Where did @HillaryClinton get these State Dept accomplishment talkers? Baghdad Bob? #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

Wake up, @HillaryClinton. You know who else was “burning up the phone lines begging for help”… #Benghazi #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

If only @HillaryClinton was as passionate about protecting American diplomats as she is about blasting the GOP. #Benghazi #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

.@HillaryClinton truly believes the law does not apply to her. #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

.@HillaryClinton – You may not want to talk about your emails, but you’re not above the law. #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

ALL lives matter. It’s time we stop burning cars, shooting cops, & recognise that life is a gift from God. #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

Racism exists because we have a sin problem in America, not a skin problem. #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

I trust @BernieSanders with my tax dollars like I trust a North Korean chef with my labrador! #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

.@BernieSander‘s free college Ponzi scheme would make Bernie Madoff blush. #DemDebate

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

Marijuana question appropriate. Democrats smoking it if they think their policies will save this country. #DemDebate #ImWithHuck

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2015

