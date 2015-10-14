A Republican presidential candidate had an incredible tweetstorm during the Democratic debate

Colin Campbell

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) had an even more colourful reaction to Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate than Donald Trump.

Huckabee, a presidential candidate, fired off a number of tweets, including a somewhat crude joke about Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and North Koreans eating dogs.

“I trust @BernieSanders with my tax dollars like I trust a North Korean chef with my labrador!” Huckabee exclaimed.

In another tweet, he quipped that Sanders’ “socialist maths is as solid and sound as El Chapo’s prison security.”

He also derided Democrats for warning about climate change by characterising their argument as “a sunburn is worse than a beheading. It’s nonsense!”

Most of Huckabee’s tweetstorm is below:

NOW WATCH: A Mexican immigrant explains why she supports Trump

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.