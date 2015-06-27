Mike Huckabee rages at Supreme Court's marriage ruling: It's like repealing 'the law of gravity'

AP/Nati Harnik Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R).

Presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) fumed at the Supreme Court on Friday after it legalised same-sex marriage nationwide.

“I will not acquiesce to an imperial court any more than our Founders acquiesced to an imperial British monarch. We must resist and reject judicial tyranny, not retreat,” he said in a statement.

Huckabee, a former pastor one of the most outspoken social conservatives, urged elected officials not to “surrender” in the face of the ruling.

“This ruling is not about marriage equality, it’s about marriage redefinition. This irrational, unconstitutional rejection of the expressed will of the people in over 30 states will prove to be one of the court’s most disastrous decisions, and they have had many,” he said. “The only outcome worse than this flawed, failed decision would be for the President and Congress, two co-equal branches of government, to surrender in the face of this out-of-control act of unconstitutional, judicial tyranny.”

Huckabee also compared the ruling to repealing the law of gravity.

“The Supreme Court can no more repeal the laws of nature and nature’s God on marriage than it can the law of gravity. Under our Constitution, the court cannot write a law, even though some cowardly politicians will wave the white flag and accept it without realising that they are failing their sworn duty to reject abuses from the court,” he continued.

The former governor also raged at the Supreme Court on Thursday after it upheld a critical component of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

