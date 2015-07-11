Presidential candidate Mike Huckabee updates infamous political attack ad to warn about nuclear Armageddon

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) has a provocative new ad out Friday attacking the Obama administration and world partners’ potential nuclear deal with Iran.

Huckabee, a presidential candidate, repurposed former President Lyndon Johnson’s “Daisy” ad, one of the most infamous television commercials in US political history. The 1964 ad featured a young girl picking petals off a daisy only to be destroyed by nuclear Armageddon.

Johnson’s campaign was directly suggesting that Republican nominee Barry Goldwater was so unhinged that humanity itself needed to worry with him in the White House.

So it’s striking to see the Huckabee ad, which is almost identical except its conclusion: “A threat to Israel is a threat to America. Stand with Israel. Reject a nuclear Iran.”

Huckabee is warning about the ongoing negotiations between Iran and a number of world powers, including the US, that aim to curb Tehran’s ability to produce a nuclear weapon in exchange for rolling back economic sanctions.

In an open letter accompanying the commercial, Huckabee asked Secretary of State John Kerry to reject the deal and said it would only enable Iran to get closer to a nuclear weapon.

“I join with Americans and Israelis to call on you to reject a deal with Iran that will spark a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, threaten Israel’s existence and unleash a wave of terrorism around the world,” he wrote.

View the Huckabee ad below:

