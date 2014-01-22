Mind-Blowing Images Of Stormy Skies Captured By An Extreme Storm Chaser

Storm chasing photographer Mike Hollingshead makes a living following the worst storms in America, from snarling tornadoes chewing up the Kansas farmland to supercell thunderstorms massing over the Dakotas.

A Nebraska-native, Hollingshead used to watch the Midwest’s extreme weather from hills that overlooked his town. After seeing some “crazy storm photos” on the Internet, Hollingshead knew he had to track down the powerful storms. Armed with only a map and a video camera, Hollingshead drove his sedan out to Iowa, where he lucked into a tornado on his first day.

15 years later, Hollingshead is still chasing storms, often into danger. His style is to get right in the path of the storm. While he says it’s less scary than you think — because most of the storm consists of heavy rain — it’s still extremely stressful.

“Most storm chasers don’t put themselves in the path [of the storm] … but I like the view there the most,” he says.

Hollingshead shared some of the most “beast” storms he’s ever chased with us, but you can see more of his work at his blog, where he shares pictures and stories from the chases.

