Suspected Russian Spy Was Sleeping With UK Politician And European Officials

MP Mike Hancock

Ekaterina Zatuliveter, a former Parliamentary assistant in the UK accused of being a Russian spy, had a four year affair with an MP and also slept with a number of unidentified European officials, according to reports from The Times.Zatuliveter, also known as Katia, was arrested last year by the British secret service on suspicion of spying. Now, facing deportation at London’s Special Immigration Appeals Commission, she is denying the accusations.



Regardless, her relationship with 64-year-old British MP Mike Hancock has come under scrutiny. The Telegraph reports that she first met with Hancock while she was a student at St Petersburg University. She was assigned as his chaperon for a conference and rebuffed his advances that night.

However, on a return visit to Moscow Hancock reconnected with her and she moved to the UK to conduct an affair with him while studying at the University of Bradford. She eventually began to work as his assistant (passing all security checks) in the UK Parliament, a sensitive role because of his work on the Defence Select Committee.

(When questioned about this during her appeal Zatuliveter said: “I don’t know how you imagine a Russian girl would have heard of the defence select committee or what it could be.”)

She also admitted to a string of other affairs during her time working as a chaperon at a conference, including one liaison with a NATO official and another with a Dutch diplomat who reportedly mistook her for a prostitute and tried to pay her after sex.

Since the arrest became public, many have noted Hancock’s pro-Kremlin views, The Guardian reported in December, and also his questioning in Parliament about Britain’s nuclear history and capability. Intriguingly, when asked if he had made more trips to Russia than he reported, Hancock said his passport had fallen in the sea.

British Secret services believe he was targeted due to his notoriety with women, which has seen a string of affairs and allegations of sexual assault.

The Russian Embassy in London has called the trial a “PR Stunt“.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.