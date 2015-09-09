The Twitter exodus continues as the former CFO jumps ship

Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images Former Twitter SVP of strategic investments Mike Gupta

Twitter has yet to find a permanent CEO but the list of executives departing the company continues to grow.

On Tuesday, Mike Gupta, who previously served as Twitter’s CFO and more recently has been overseeing the company’s venture arm, became the latest to jump ship. Gupta has joined business software company Docker as its CFO.

The move is the latest in a string of departures at Twitter, as the Internet endures a tumultuous period in which user growth has stalled and its stock has been pummelled. Shares of Twitter sank 3.3% to $US27.22 in midday trading on Tuesday, and are down more than 25% since mid-June.

There were reports in recent weeks that the company might announce a new CFO by Labour Day, which passed on Monday without any announcement. Twitter is currently being led by cofounder Jack Dorsey, who is serving as interim CEO while also doing double duty as CEO of digital payment company Square.

Gupta was SVP of strategic investments at Twitter and ran Twitter Ventures. Before that he was Twitter’s finance chief during its 2013 IPO.

Excited to be part of the @docker team! Thanks @twitter for an amazing 3 years! https://t.co/72sQIdIoH4

— Mike Gupta (@mgupta) September 8, 2015

Gupta was replaced in the CFO role at Twitter in 2014 by former Wall Street banker Anthony Noto, who tweeted his own goodbye to Gupta on Tuesday:

Mike your contributions to TWTR have been invaluable – TY!! Docker is lucky to have you. I will miss you my friend. https://t.co/WZAFi3aZDc

— Anthony Noto (@anthonynoto) September 8, 2015

