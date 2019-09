Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy whipped out some dance moves in the locker room after his team’s 30-29 win over Texas A&M on Saturday.



This is his second brush with YouTube fame — he’s the guy from the “I’m a man! I’m 40!” video.

Skip forward to the 3:25 mark to watch him go:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

via Big Lead Sports

