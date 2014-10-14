Fox Broadcaster Curses Out People On Twitter After Botching Calls In Vikings-Lions Game

Fox broadcaster Mike Goldberg worked his first NFL game as a play-by-play announcer on Sunday, and the reviews were not good.

Goldberg made a few obvious errors, including saying a Vikings pass was intended for Golden Tate even though Tate plays for the Lions. Viewers were unhappy.

After the game Goldberg, who’s best known for announcing UFC fights, took a ton of heat on Twitter, some of it pretty vulgar. Instead of staying above the fray, he started replying to people, and it got ugly. He said “f— you” to one person and called another a “d—–” (h/t ProFootballTalk):

We’ve reached out to Fox for comment.

SB Nation’s Sean Yuille wrote a scathing review of Goldberg’s day. He called it, “the worst broadcast of a football game I have ever witnessed in my life:”

“Despite this, FOX managed to outdo itself on Sunday with the worst broadcast of a football game I have ever witnessed in my life. The announcers, Mike Goldberg and Brendon Ayanbadejo, had no business calling an NFL game, as evidenced by their constant mistakes. They repeatedly misidentified coaches and players — no, Golden Tate and Sam Martin aren’t on the Vikings — and it felt like they did zero preparation for this game. Actually, it felt like they were reading from an error-filled script and had no prior knowledge of either team. It was painful to listen to them on Sunday.”

Others on Twitter were even more brutal:











