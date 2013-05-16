CORRECTION: This Federal Prosecutor Is America's Sexiest Lawyer

Business Insider recently profiled the “Sexiest Lawyers in America,” but it turns out we left one very attractive and ambitious lawyer off that list.



30-three-year-old federal prosecutor Michael Garofola is not only hot, but he has a romantic side. He’s appearing on “The Bachelorette” this season.

Garofola’s recently posted profile on ABC notes that he’s a romantic. He once wrote 162 things he liked about a former girlfriend on one of his t-shirts and gave it to her as a present, he told “The Bachelorette.”

“I wear my heart on my sleeve and always go out of my way to do romantic gestures when I’m in love,” says Garofola, who’s an assistant district attorney in the Southern District of Florida.

See for yourself how Garofola compares to the lawyers on BI’s list of the sexiest lawyers in America. We regret not including him on the original ranking.

