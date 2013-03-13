Gay Marriage Opponent Argues That Same-Sex Marriage Will Lead To Gay Sex

A “concerned Minnesotan” and dad testified before the Minnesota legislature on whether the state should legalise gay marriage, and his argument is truly bizarre.



Basically, Mike Frey says anal sex leads to AIDS, which makes people in sick. That illness, in turn, could cost the people of Minnesota a lot of money.

“When same-sex people are married, they do have sex. There is something called sodomy,” he says. Frey goes on to say there’s a risk of AIDS “when ejaculation occurs inside of a colon” containing “highly absorbent material.”

Minnesota is considering a bill that would allow same-sex marriage in the state. A state senate committee signed off on the measure Tuesday after Frey made his speech.

Here’s his entire speech, courtesy of Talking Points Memo.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.